Harry Potter Fan Alia Bhatt Reads A Chapter From Philosopher's Stone, Surprise Cameos By Alec Baldwin And...

Alia Bhatt just became part of 'Harry Potter At Home', a virtual initiative, which was started by author JK Rowling's fantasy media franchise Wizarding World to keep those at home entertained during the lockdown with the magical world of Harry Potter. As part of 'Harry Potter At Home', celebrities from across the world read out chapters or portions from the Harry Potter series of books from their homes and the videos are shared weekly. 'Harry Potter At Home' is currently busy with the first book in the series - Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone - with Alia Bhatt reading out the eighth chapter from the book, titled The Potions Master. Alia shares the reading session with Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin, who makes a cameo in the 18-minute-long video. Alec Baldwin also brings along a special guest, who reads from the book too - it's his daughter Carmen, a young Potterhead. You can watch the entire video here.

Alia, who shared a glimpse of the video on her Instagram, wrote about her introduction to the magical world of Harry Potter and his friends: "Two months ago Harry, Hogwarts, and the wizarding world walked into my life and almost immediately, in my heart. Somehow, when I was younger, life always intervened and I never quite got around to befriending the books. But. Just like magic, two months ago, I did. And, just like magic, 10 million points to Gryffindor!"

Alia's mother Soni Razdan instantly commented on her post, saying: "How wonderful." Meanwhile, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, sister of Ranbir Kapoor (who Alia is dating), encouraged Alia with the clap and A-OK icons in the comments section.

This is how Alia had dropped a hint about her Harry Potter activity:

The book reading sessions of 'Harry Potter At Home' was given an interesting start by actor Daniel Radcliffe, who played the titular character on screen in all eight films in the series. The second chapter was read by Noma Dumezweni, who features as Hermione Granger in the play Harry Potter And The Cursed Child. Eddie Redmayne, who played Newt Scamander in Harry Potter spin off series of Fantastic Beasts films, read the third chapter while Stephen Fry read the next one.

10 million points to Alia Bhatt!