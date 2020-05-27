Alia Bhatt To Katrina Kaif To Varun Dhawan: Count The Stars In Parineeti Chopra's Throwback Pic

Parineeti Chopra shared this image. (courtesy parineetichopra)

Parineeti Chopra seems to be missing her friends, at least her Instagram story says so. The Ishaqzaade actress, on Wednesday, shared a throwback picture "from the days of no social distancing" on her Instagram stories and it is making her Instafam swoon. The star-studded throwback picture, which is from their Dream Team Tour in USA, features Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra, Shaheen Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Parineeti Chopra. In the picture, they can be seen sitting across a table in a restaurant and smiling for the camera. The picture was clicked when the celebrities were out to enjoy a sumptuous breakfast together - "9 am pancakes," as Parineeti wrote. Referring to the coronavirus outbreak and the social distancing memo, Parineeti aptly wrote, "The days of no social distancing and 9 am pancakes on Katrina's orders." She also tagged Alia, Varun, Sidharth, Aditya, Katrina and Shaheen on her story. Take a look:

Parineeti Chopra, in coronavirus lockdown, seems to be rummaging through the dust-caked albums and revisiting memories. A few days ago, Parineeti shared a picture of herself from the sets of her 2017 film Meri Pyaari Bindu and wrote an emotional note. "It's been 3 years, but the climax of this film still gives me heartache. I can't listen to my own song Maana Ki Hum Yaar Nahi without my stomach doing a flip. If you have ever experienced a broken heart, well then, this film," wrote Parineeti.

A few weeks ago, Parineeti shared a picture of her National Award and expressed her gratitude for her 2012 film Ishaaqzaade "The film that gave me this. Thank you Adi, Habib Sir, Arjun, Shanoo, Gauahar, and my entire Ishaqzaade family for changing my life forever," she wrote. Parineeti Chopra received the National Film Award - Special Mention at the 60th National Film Awards for her performance in Ishaqzaade.

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in the 2019 comedy drama Jabariya Jodi. Parineeti has an impressive line-up of films for this year. She has films such as Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, The Girl On The Train and Saina to look forward to.