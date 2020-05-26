A Glimpse Of Alia Bhatt's Lockdown Diaries. Pic Inside

Alia Bhatt shared this photo. (Image courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt, who is currently living in quarantine with boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor, shared a glimpse of her lockdown diaries on social media on Tuesday and we just love it. The actress, who often posts pictures of her pet cat on her Instagram profile, showed her fans how she spent her Tuesday with her fluffy pet on her Instagram story. Alia shared a picture of a guitar placed near her cat Edward and accompanied it with a caption that read: "That's it for today." Going by Alia's story, it appears that she is taking guitar classes during the lockdown. Check out her story here:

Screenshot of Alia's Instagram story.

Earlier this month, Alia Bhatt shared her new lockdown look with her fans by posting a selfie. In her post, she also revealed that she cut her hair with the help of her "multitalented loved one who rose to the occasion." Her caption read: "60 days later - stronger, fitter, better at burpees, much better at skips, much much better at push ups, obsessed with running, super obsessed with eating right and waiting to get back onto the next challenge... PS - Yes I cut my hair at home - thanks to my multitalented loved one who rose to the occasion when I was in need of a chop chop." Take a look:

Alia Bhatt was last seen in the 2019 period drama Kalank, in which she shared screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha. She will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, father Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, SS Rajamouli's RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.