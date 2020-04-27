How Alia Bhatt, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor And Other Besties Party Now

Alia Bhatt shared this image. (courtesy aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt is "alone" and yet "together", courtesy her girl gang. The Highway actress shared a picture on her Instagram profile on Monday and it will make you miss your best buddies. In the picture, Alia can be seen doing a video call with her girl gang which includes actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, designer Meghna Goyal, Tanya Saha Gupta, Kripa Mehta, Disha Khatwani and Devika Advani. In the picture, Alia's girl gang can be seen posing while Alia clicks the picture. The girls, confined to their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic, had a fun video call. Sharing the picture on her Instagram profile, Alia made a reference to the 2018 American comedy series and wrote, "Alone Together." Take a look:

Alia's friends frequently feature on her Instagram profile. A few days back, Alia treated her Instafam to a post-workout picture of herself. Her workout partner was one of her best friends, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

A snippet of how Alia spent her birthday with her girls by her side. Take a look:

A few weeks ago, Alia had her "best day." The 26-year-old actress attended the premiere of Akansha's debut film Guilty while wearing an outfit designed by Meghna Goyal. "I am attending the premiere of my best friend's first movie while wearing a brand created by my other best friend! Today is truly the best day," wrote Alia.

On the work front, Alia was last seen in the 2019 period drama Kalank where she shared screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha. She has an impressive line-up of films for this year. She will feature in Sadak 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra and SS Rajamouli's RRR.