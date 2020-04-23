When Alia Bhatt Paid A Socially Distanced Visit To Her Parents Amid Lockdown

Alia Bhatt with mom Soni Razdan (courtesy sonirazdan)

Highlights Alia and Shaheen are living separately

Alia is reportedly living with boyfriend Ranbir

She recently dropped by her parents' house

Alia Bhatt, who is reportedly staying with Ranbir Kapoor during lockdown, dropped by her parents' house to check in on dad Mahesh Bhatt and mom Soni Razdan. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Alia's filmmaker father revealed that his house is just a short distance away from where Alia is staying and hence she came walking with proper precautionary measures. "We met a few days ago-she lives a few buildings away and it's a protected space. So, she just walked across with mask and gloves on and sat at a distance so she wouldn't endanger her parents," the publication quoted Mahesh Bhatt as saying.

"It warms the heart to see her fulfill the social role of a responsible young child and to see your children teach you what you taught them in their childhood," Mahesh Bhatt added.

In an earlier interview with the same publication, Soni Razdan had confirmed that Alia and her sister Shaheen, who share a house in Juhu, are living separately during the lockdown. That's also when videos of Alia and boyfriend Ranbir strolling inside Ranbir's apartment premises went crazy viral, prompting the Internet to arrive at the conclusion that the couple are together during the lockdown. Meanwhile, Alia also shared this photo of Ranbir's dogs on her Instagram:

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has a slew of films to look forward too. Brahmastra, which is being directed by Ayan Mukerji, also stars Ranbir Kapoor. She will also be seen in Karan Johar's Takht, dad Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR.