Alia Bhatt, In Coronavirus Lockdown, Is Missing Dad Mahesh Bhatt. So She Did This

The coronavirus pandemic got everyone browsing through their dust-caked photo albums. Alia Bhatt, who is currently in self-isolation along with her sister Shaheen at their swanky Juhu apartment, is missing her parents very much. She browsed through her photo gallery and zeroed in on a black and white photo of herself with dad Mahesh Bhatt because she's been thinking of him. The photo features an emotional father-daughter moment - the 71-year-old filmmaker can be seen hugging Alia, who is plonked on her bed. The story behind Alia sharing this photo is actually this: "Stay home and... go through old pictures when you're missing your daddy."

For the most part during her self-isolation, Alia is taking selfies because: "Stay home and... take selfies cause a little vanity never hurt nobody."

Alia's "stay home" series of posts continued with a photo of hers clicked by boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. "So, he only takes bad pictures of the rest of us then," Shaheen had teasingly commented.

"Stay home and finish a book," said Alia. Be like Alia.

Alia Bhatt, who has a pet cat Edward, busted a coronavirus myth recently: "There is currently no evidence to suggest that pet animals can be a source of infection to humans."

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has a slew of films to look forward too. Brahmastra, which is being directed by Ayan Mukerji, also stars Ranbir Kapoor. She will also be seen in Karan Johar's Takht, dad Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR.

A nationwide lockdown has been imposed in India, much ahead of which production houses stopped functioning because of the coronavirus outbreak.