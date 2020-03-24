'Don't Abandon Your Pets': Alia Bhatt, Raveena Tandon And Others Make An Appeal Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Alia Bhatt shared this image. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Highlights Alia Bhatt shared a statement on Instagram

Raveena and Tanishaa also shared pictures with their pet

Ram Kapoor shared a video of his dog sunbathing

Alia Bhatt, on Tuesday, shared a statement on Instagram and made an appeal to her Instafam to not abandon their pets during the coronavirus outbreak. The 27-year-old actress, who keeps treating her fans to adorable pictures with her pet cat Edward, wrote in the statement: "Since the outbreak of COVID-19 news has been rampant of people abandoning their pets as well as killing or euthanising animals for fear of catching the virus from them. There is currently no evidence to suggest that pet animals can be a source of infection to humans." Making a reference to Maharashtra's Health Minister Rajesh Tope, Alia stated in the statement, "Maharashtra's Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said that there is no case in the world of domesticated animals spreading coronavirus and people should not abandon their pets for fear of infection. The Student Of The Year actress also explained the dos and don'ts to be followed by the pet owners to keep themselves and their pets safe. "Pet owners- maintain good hygiene, including washing your hands before and after handling animals as well as their food and if you're sick avoid direct contact with them. But please keep your animals. Love them. Care for them," read an excerpt.

Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt shared the statement on her Instagram profile and wrote, "We're all in this together."

Raveena Tandon, on Monday, shared a set of adorable selfies featuring her pet dog and busted a coronavirus myth - "Animals do not get or transmit Covid-19. Please don't be misinformed." Take a look:

Tanishaa Mukerji, on Tuesday, shared a lovely picture on Instagram with her pet dog and wrote, "Pets do not carry COVID-19 so cuddle up with your puppies. Stay home and stay safe but stay away from other people because people do carry it."

Kriti Kharbanda made the most out of Throwback Tuesday and shared this paw-dorable picture featuring her beagle. TheShaadi Mein Zaroor Aana actress wrote, "Throwback Tuesday, because I couldn't wait till Thursday."

Ram Kapoor, on Sunday, shared a picture and asked people to not abandon their pets in this difficult time. The Mere Dad Ki Maruti actor shared a video on Monday giving us a glimpse of his dog's sunbath spot. Take a look:

The novel coronavirus has infected over 392,200 worldwide. In India, over 490 people have tested positive.