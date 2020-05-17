Alia Bhatt Got A Haircut From Her 'Loved One.' The Internet's Guess Is Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt shared this image. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt's latest Instagram post has been trending for more than just one reason. To begin with, it features the 27-year-old actress in a new look (read shorter hair). Secondly, her post made her Instafam very curious. On Sunday afternoon, Alia shared a selfie on her Instagram profile. In her post, she also revealed that she chopped her hair with the help of her "multitalented loved one who rose to the occasion." Alia did not reveal who the aforementioned "loved one" is. It could be her sister Shaheen Bhatt or her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. However, the actress' fans kept themselves busy by guessing who it could be and Ranbir Kapoor's name kept popping up in the comments section. "Is it Ranbir Kapoor?" asked a curious fan. "Ranbir ne kiya na," added another one. "We really wanna know more about your multitalented loved one," read a comment on Alia's post.

Sharing the post on Instagram, Alia Bhatt wrote: "60 days later - stronger, fitter, much better at skips, much better at push-ups, obsessed with running, super obsessed with eating right and waiting to get back onto the next challenge." She signed off the post saying, "PS - Yes I cut my hair at home - thanks to my multitalented loved one who rose to the occasion when I was in need of a chop chop."

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's post here:

Earlier this week, Alia, who is staying with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor during the lockdown, accompanied him to his father Rishi Kapoor's prayer meet. Alia was also one of the few people to attend the funeral of Ranbir's father Rishi Kapoor and was also spotted with Ranbir when he immersed Rishi Kapoor's ashes in Mumbai's Banganga Tank.

Ranbir and Alia arriving at Rishi Kapoor's prayer meet.

Rumours about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's romance began after the couple made an appearance together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception in 2018. The actors will be seen sharing screen space in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna.