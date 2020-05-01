'Driving Home, Ma': Rishi Kapoor's Daughter Riddhima Is En Route Mumbai

Neetu Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy neetu54)

Highlights Riddhima was unable to attend Rishi Kapoor's funeral amid lockdown

She was granted permission to travel by road from Delhi to Mumbai

Riddhima shared an update on Friday morning, saying she's en route Mumbai

Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who was granted permission to drive from New Delhi to Mumbai to be with her family, shared an update on her Instagram story. "Driving home, Ma," wrote Riddhima and added "en route Mumbai." However, Riddhima's Instagram story doesn't say anything about how far she's covered the Delhi-Mumbai distance of 1,400 kms, an 18-hout journey by road, as of Friday morning or if she just started from Delhi. Riddhima, who is a jewellery designer, lives in New Delhi with her husband, industrialist Bharat Sahni, and daughter. Rishi Kapoor died on Thursday morning at the age of 67 after battling cancer for two years. Riddhima couldn't attend Rishi Kapoor's funeral held in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon because of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, which has been imposed till May 3. Citizens are allowed to travel by road in case of emergencies, with special passes.

Here's a glimpse at Riddhima's heart-wrenching Instagram update.

Screenshots of Riddhima's Instagram story on Friday morning

During the funeral, an emotional Alia Bhatt, who is dating Rishi Kapoor's son Ranbir, was pictured holding a phone. Several paparazzi posts and reports stated that she was on video-call with Riddima, helping Rishi Kapoor's daughter be part of the ceremony.

Alia Bhatt with the Kapoors at Rishi Kapoor's funeral

Mr Kapoor was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday, the night of which Riddhima applied to be allowed to travel to Mumbai. "She sought permission late at night. We had it within minutes," a senior police officer told NDTV. In a statement released after Rishi Kapoor's death, the Kapoor family appealed to fans to respect lockdown rules, writing: "In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force."

On Thursday, Riddhima had filled up her Instagram with messages that will break your heart. "I miss you already, come back na, Papa" and "Wish I could be there to say goodbye to you, Papa," she wrote. In a separate post, she wrote how much she will be missing her FaceTime sessions with her dad: "Papa, I love you. I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior. I will miss you every day. I will miss your FaceTime calls every day! Until we meet again papa, I love you."

Riddhima, her husband and daughter frequently visited Rishi and Neetu Kapoor in New York, where the actor underwent cancer treatment for almost a year.