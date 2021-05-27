The One Where Amul Gives The F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reunion The Utterly Butterly Treatment

Amul shared this post, (courtesy amul_india)

Highlights The F.R.I.E.N.D.S reunion is streaming today

It is available on HBOMax and Zee5

The show first aired in 1994

The big day is here. The much-awaited F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reunion is airing today and we couldn't be more happy. Social media is bombarded with posts about the popular sitcom and dairy brand Amul, in its typical adorable fashion, shared a special post celebrating the reunion of six friends. On its social media account, the brand shared a cartoon version of the six principal characters - Jennifer Aniston as Rachel, Courteney Cox as Monica, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe, David Schwimmer as Ross, Matthew Perry as Chandler and Matt LeBlanc as Joey staring at a plate of butter. The caption of the post read: "A must at reunions. Have with B.R.E.A.D." That was subtle! The comments section of the post was filled up with love and the rain of heart emojis clearly reflects that.

Sharing the post on social media, the brand wrote in its caption: "Amul Topical- Reunion special of sitcom series Friends." Take a look at the post

You would only require an introduction to TV's most popular show if you have been living under a rock. Anyway, for those who do, F.R.I.E.N.D.S, which first aired in 1994 and ran for 10 superhit seasons, is deeply embedded in our cultural consciousness. It followed the lives of six friends living in New York as they navigated personal and professional joys and tribulations, much of it converging around a coffee shop named Central Perk.

The F.R.I.E.N.D.S reunion, which was announced last year, has been a much-talked about topic for the longest time. It is streaming on OTT platforms HBOMax and Zee5.