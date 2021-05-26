A F.R.I.E.N.D.S And Khichdi Crossover Would Look Like This - See ROFL Poster

JD Majethia shared this image. (courtesy jdmajethia)

Ahead of the much awaited F.R.I.E.N.D.S reunion, JD Majethia, producer of the popular Indian sitcom Khichdi, took the liberty to share an ROFL edit of the highly-revered American show with a desi twist. The edited version of the poster has Khichdi movie stars - Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, Supriya Patak, Kirti Kulhari, Rajeev Mehta's faces superimposed on F.R.I.E.N.D.S stars David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow. About the caption, JD, who featured as a not-so-bright character named Himanshu in the TV show and the film of the same name, wrote in the caption: "Ae baapu, aisa reunion manaenge, aisa reunion manaenge ke lage hee nai ki reunion manaya. This would be the perfect Indian reunion! What say?" He added the hashtags #friends #reunion #memories with this #show #khichdi to his post.

Take a look at the ROFL poster already:

Khichdi, much like it's taste - was deigned to suit the sensibilities of the Indian households. The show first aired in 2002 and it returned with a new season three years later. A brand new season of the TV show arrived in 2018 as well. However, this time, it didn't manage to make an impact. Khichdi: The Movie released in 2010 and it was based on the TV show.

About the F.R.I.E.N.D.S reunion - it will air on HBO Max on May 27. In India, streaming platform Zee5 will exclusively air the episode. F.R.I.E.N.D.S is undoubtedly one of the most popular sitcoms ever. The show first aired in 1994 and ran for 10 superhit seasons. 25 years later, it's still a hit on streaming platforms. The sitcom followed the lives of six friends living in New York as they navigated personal and professional joys and tribulations, much of it converging around a coffee shop named Central Perk.