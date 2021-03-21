Mira Rajput's ROFL Post Has A Supriya Pathak Connection. See Here

Mira Rajput shared this picture on Instagram.(Image courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Highlights Mira Rajput used a famous dialogue from a TV show in her latest post

The dialogue is from popular comedy show Khichdi

Shahid Kapoor's step-mother Supriya Pathak starred in the show

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is as funny as his step-mother Supriya Pathak's character Hansa from popular TV show Khichdi. Taking a cue from one of the famous dialogues of the show, Mira created a really funny post on the current situation of COVID-19 pandemic. The post is related to how the pandemic situation has changed the way people meet strangers these days. Mira shared the post on Instagram prompting several comments from her Instafam. The picture features Mira with her star husband Shahid Kapoor. The top portion of the picture features a text that read: "*Meeting a stranger in mask* Hello, how are you? Khaana khaake jaana."

Check out the funny post by Mira here:

The picture features Mira laughing, while Shahid walks ahead of her. In the caption of the post, Mira went on to share how a lot of people will find the post relatable. "I'm definitely not the only one," she wrote in the caption and added a laughing emoji along with it. Mira's Instafam reacted to the post. One user chuckled at Mira for "stealing" her husband's step- mother's dialogue. "You're stealing mommy dialogues," the Instagram user commented. Several other fans dropped laughing emojis in the comments section of the post.

Earlier last week, Mira had shared a stunning picture of herself on her Instafeed and had shared how she prefers saying "buratta" instead of "cheese" while getting her pictures clicked. The post received a lot of responses from Mira's fans as well as actress Kiara Advani who also commented on the post. Kiara has worked with Mira's husband Shahid Kapoor in 2019 hit film Kabir Singh.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in a private ceremony in 2015. Shahid and Mira are parents to two children - son Zain and daughter Misha.