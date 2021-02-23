Mira Rajput Reveals Shahid Kapoor's 'Most Annoying' Habit

Mira Rajput shared this photo (courtesy mira.kapoor)

Highlights "He makes a zillion typos," she said

"I have to really figure out what he's saying," Mira added

Mira was talking to her fans on Instagram

Mira Rajput, in a Q & A session with her fans, talked about what she finds "annoying" about husband Shahid Kapoor the most. Asked by a fan, Mira revealed Shahid's "most annoying habit" and said he's someone who makes typos. "He makes a zillion typos. I have to really figure out what he's saying. But by now I have kind of understood what he means when he says something else," Mira said in her Instagram story. When asked what she adores about Shahid Kapoor the most, Mira said: "And I love him, I love everything about him." Aww, how cute is that?

When asked who wins arguments between the two of them, Mira said: "Me... who else?" LOL. Talking about her favourite family member, Mira Rajput said: "This is a very easy one for me. I love my sisters, my mom, my kids, my husband, but my favourite family member is my dad. I love you dad." In her interactive session with fans, Mira also touched on topics such as losing pregnancy weight, being a vegetarian, her to-do list, her reading habits, celebrity crushes and more.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in 2015 at a private farmhouse in New Delhi and the couple are parents to two kids - they welcomed daughter Misha in 2016 while their son Zain was born in 2018.

Mira, very active on Instagram, often trends for her skincare routine videos, which are always a hit, and also for her DIY kids' birthday party ideas. In terms of work, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Jersey, which is all set to hit screens on Diwali this year - November 5. Jersey will have a theatrical release.