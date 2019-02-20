How Shah Rukh Khan Deals With 5-Year-Old Son AbRam's Many Questions

This photo is part of Avinash Gowariker's 'Indian Dads' series (courtesy avigowariker)

Celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker shared glimpses from his 'Indian Dads' series of photos on Instagram and the father-son duo of Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam feature in one of his posts. Mr Gowariker, who began his post by saying that the photo series was for Swedish Consulate Mumbai and "was basically to promote gender equality and equal parenting", then went on to describe his personal experience of shooting Shah Rukh and AbRam together in an anecdote. Titled "Light tent, Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam," Mr Gowariker wrote: "The bond SRK shares with AbRam is fascinating! He is a frequent visitor on the sets when SRK is shooting... always inquisitive about all equipment... he found my 'light tent' fascinating and wanted to come inside it!"

Talking about the bond which Shah Rukh Khan shares with his youngest son, Mr Gowariker revealed that he is a very patient father and addresses each and every query of his five-year-old son: "It's adorable to see the dad SRK patiently answering each complicated and technical question that is asked by Abram... The cool thing is that every answer that he gives is like he is talking to an adult... and not a kid... what is cooler is that it seems that AbRam understands everything!"

Other than Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam, Avinash Gowariker's series of "Indian dads" photos also featured filmmaker Shirish Kunder and the children Anya, Diva and Czar. Shirish Kunder and Farah Khan welcomed triplets in 2008.

Meanwhile, if you are not done with just one photo of Shah Rukh and AbRam together, here are some more. Enjoy!

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are also parents to Aryan Khan (who is the eldest child) and Suhana Khan, both of who are studying abroad. AbRam was born to the star couple via surrogacy in 2013.