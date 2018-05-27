Shah Rukh Khan's Son AbRam Turns 5. See Mom Gauri's Adorable Birthday Post

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's younger son AbRam turned 5 today (May 27). On his birthday, mom Gauri shared an adorable post for their little son and added two cute pictures with him on Instagram. "Happy birthday, my gorgeous," wrote Gauri. Little AbRam is an expert in being adorable and you'll agree too. In the pictures shared by Gauri, he totally steals the spotlight from his mom with his cute expressions. Celebs like Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Neha Dhupia, Ekta Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan and many others have liked Gauri and AbRam's pictures and birthday wishes have been pouring in.
Highlights
- Gauri shared two cute pictures with little AbRam
- Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Neha Dhupia liked Gauri and AbRam's photo
- His sister Suhana turned 18 last week
Take a look at Gauri's post here.
(Wish you a very happy birthday, AbRam).
Some months ago, SRK shared some wonderful pictures from his and AbRam's mini-vacation in the snow-capped Alps. From there, AbRam brought home Speed Skiing champion of the world trophy. (Whoa).
Born in 2013, AbRam's elder siblings are Aryan, 20 - the eldest of SRK-Gauri's children and Suhana, 18. Both AbRam and Suhana celebrate their birthdays in May. She turned 18 just last Wednesday.
Ahead of Suhana's birthday, Gauri shared this.
CommentsSRK posted a silhouetted photo of Suhana and wrote, "Like all daughters, I knew you were always meant for flying... and now you can also legally do what you have been doing since you were 16! Love you." (Fathers, we tell you).
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri have been married since 1992. SRK was recently busy with the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament, in which his team - Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - was playing. Last seen in Jab Harry Met Sejal, SRK is now making Zero with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.