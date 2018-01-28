Trending: Shah Rukh Khan's Son AbRam's Pic In A Kolkata Knight Riders T-shirt, Shared By Gauri

The Indian Premiere League (IPL) auctions are currently underway in Bengaluru. Ahead of the auctions, Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri shared a picture of their son AbRam, wearing a Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) T-shirt, an IPL team co-owned by the 52-year-old actor. "My Knight Rider, flaunting his ride," Gauri captioned the post, shared a couple of days ago. Cutie-pie AbRam is photographed riding a tricycle and poses for the cameras. (Aww+Aww). Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri have been married since 1992. Apart from AbRam, the couple are parents to son Aryan and daughter Suhana. Aryan studies films in California while Suhana is finishing school. AbRam, 4, studies in Mumbai.
Highlights
- "My Knight Rider, flaunting his ride," Gauri captioned the post
- KKR is an IPL team co-owned by SRK
- AbRam is SRK and Gauri's youngest child
In case you missed it, here's AbRam Khan's picture.
Too cute, isn't it?
AbRam often accompanies his dad to KKR matches at the IPL. Last year, SRK and AbRam's matching tattoos, sent the Internet into a meltdown.
SRK shared a picture of them from the stands.
Punjab se Gujarat...only Pyaar...AmiKKR. Awesome @GautamGambhir@lynny50 my KKR boys & @VenkyMysore Thx Rajkot. pic.twitter.com/AlBAiytIEd— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 7, 2017
CommentsHe also danced to the tunes of his dad's song Yeh Tara Wo Tara from Swades. SRK, Gauri and Suhana cheered for AbRam from the audiences. Aaradhya, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter also performed with AbRam.
Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Jab Harry Met Sejal. He is currently shooting for Anand L Rai's Zero with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, his Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-stars. Zero releases this December.