Trending: Shah Rukh Khan's Son AbRam's Pic In A Kolkata Knight Riders T-shirt, Shared By Gauri

Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri shared a picture of their son AbRam, wearing a Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) T-shirt

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 28, 2018 14:35 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Trending: Shah Rukh Khan's Son AbRam's Pic In A Kolkata Knight Riders T-shirt, Shared By Gauri

Gauri Khan shared this picture of AbRam (Image courtesy: gaurikhan)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "My Knight Rider, flaunting his ride," Gauri captioned the post
  2. KKR is an IPL team co-owned by SRK
  3. AbRam is SRK and Gauri's youngest child
The Indian Premiere League (IPL) auctions are currently underway in Bengaluru. Ahead of the auctions, Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri shared a picture of their son AbRam, wearing a Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) T-shirt, an IPL team co-owned by the 52-year-old actor. "My Knight Rider, flaunting his ride," Gauri captioned the post, shared a couple of days ago. Cutie-pie AbRam is photographed riding a tricycle and poses for the cameras. (Aww+Aww). Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri have been married since 1992. Apart from AbRam, the couple are parents to son Aryan and daughter Suhana. Aryan studies films in California while Suhana is finishing school. AbRam, 4, studies in Mumbai.

In case you missed it, here's AbRam Khan's picture.
 
 

My knight Rider ... flaunting his ride.

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on



Too cute, isn't it?

AbRam often accompanies his dad to KKR matches at the IPL. Last year, SRK and AbRam's matching tattoos, sent the Internet into a meltdown.

SRK shared a picture of them from the stands.
 

Comments
Close [X]
Little AbRam's performance at his school's annual day event, last month, was one of the trending topics on the Internet. Videos and photos from event went crazy viral on social media. He also danced to the tunes of his dad's song Yeh Tara Wo Tara from Swades. SRK, Gauri and Suhana cheered for AbRam from the audiences. Aaradhya, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter also performed with AbRam.
 
 

A post shared by SRK's Fan Girl (@srk_cherish) on



Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Jab Harry Met Sejal. He is currently shooting for Anand L Rai's Zero with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, his Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-stars. Zero releases this December.
 

Trending

Shah Rukh Khangauri khanshah rukh khan AbRam

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DavosPM ModiBudget 2018PadmaavatICC Under-19 World CupSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018Price ComparisonDeals

................................ Advertisement ................................