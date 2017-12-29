This Pic Of Shah Rukh Khan's Son AbRam With Raageshwari Loomba's Daughter Samaya Is Sending The Internet Into A Meltdown

Put everything you're doing on hold and watch these adorable pictures of Shah Rukh Khan's four-year-old son AbRam. If you're bored or you're having a slow day at work, just take a look at AbRam's photos with this little girl - who is none other than Raageshwari Loomba Swaroop's daughter Samaya. On Friday evening, a couple of fan clubs on Instagram uploaded the pictures featuring AbRam and Samaya. While somebody captured the cute moment, the little ones were busy being adorable. In no time, AbRam and Samaya's pictures did several rounds on social media and the Internet can't stop adoring the two.
Take a look at AbRam's playdate with Samaya:
Raageshawari, who stays in London, is currently in Mumbai to spend some quality time with her family and friends. Raageshawari spoke about Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh's son AbRam with Bombay Times. She revealed that the kids had met at Mannat (SRK's residence) where they had snacks and indulged in singing and dancing. She told Bombay Times: "When it was time to leave, Samaya got emotional and clung on to Gauri and would not let go. AbRam instantly said "Aunty Ragz, how does Samaya know my mother is very loving?"
"AbRam is the brightest four-year-old, his vocabulary and insights are superlative. I give complete credit to Gauri, at the risk of Shah Rukh Khan feeling relegated. Gauri is with him all day long, reading books to him while managing her business. Not many know that I've known Gauri since her VJ-ing days. She was a VJ and a brilliant one. But above it all, she is such a tuned-in mother," Raageshawari added.
Shah Rukh and Gauri married in 1991 and are parents to sons - Aryan, 19 and AbRam, 4 and Suhana is SRK and Gauri's middle child.