How Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar Are Prepping For Their Wedding Ceremonies

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have started preparing for their wedding that will take place on Friday next week. A day after announcing their wedding, the couple shared glimpses of their dance rehearsals and left their fans excited. In a video shared by Rahul on his Instagram story, his friends and family can be seen dancing together happily. "It's happening," Rahul captioned the video. He also re-posted a clip shared by his friend and music composer Shreyas Puranik that shows Rahul and his friends cheering for his wedding as Disha adorably laughs. The video was accompanied with Rahul-Disha's wedding hashtag #TheDisHulWedding. Check out Rahul Vaidya's Instagram stories here:

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Patani made their relationship official on Bigg Boss 14 earlier this year. On Tuesday, the couple announced their wedding in a joint statement that read: "With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness."

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar co-starred in the singer's single Yaad Teri that was released in 2019. Their new music video titled Madhanya also trended big time on the Internet. Rahul is known for participating in the singing reality show Indian Idol season 1, where he was the second runner-up. He also participated in TV shows like Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star and Music Ka Maha Muqqabla.

Disha Parmar has featured in TV series like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Woh Apna Sa, Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum and Saraswatichandra.