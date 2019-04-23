How Namrata Shirodkar Helped Daughter Sitara 'Deal With Her Fears'

Namrata Shirodkar with Sitara. (Image courtesy: namratashirodkar)

Namrata Shirodkar shared a super cute picture of Sitara on her Instagram profile and made an interesting revelation about the post. Namrata revealed that it was a quite a task to take Sitara out for a walk because of her fear of bees. However, Namrata wanted her little daughter to overcome her fears and she emerged victorious. "It was all about a bee. She doesn't like insects and bees lead the pack. She saw one right outside the hotel sitting on some pretty sunflowers ... And that was it! She didn't want to step out of the hotel! Finally this walk was to get her to deal with her fears! I'm hoping it worked," Namrata Shirodkar captioned the post.

Namrata Shirodkar's sister Shilpa Shirodkar also commented on the post. She wrote: "Oh God! Another one in the family who fears insects and flies. Please let me know Chin if it worked."

Take a look at Namrata Shirodkar's post here:

Sitara frequently makes appearances on Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram profile and we simply love it when that happens.

Here are some of our favourite pictures, featuring Sitara, shared by Namrata Shirodkar on her Instagram profile. Take a look first, you can thank us later:

Namrata Shirodkar, a former Miss India is married to Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. The couple met on the sets of the 2005 film Vamsi and they got married the same year. Besides Sitara, the couple are also parents to 12-year-old Gautham.

