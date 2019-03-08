Women's Day 2019: Namrata Shirodkar And Sitara 'Shine Bright' In Mahesh Babu's Post

Namrata Shirodkar with Sitara. (Image courtesy: urstrulymahesh)

Highlights Mahesh Babu's post received over 1 lakh likes on Instagram Later, Namrata Shirodkar re-posted the picture "To mine and all the incredibly strong women," wrote Mahesh Babu

Hey folks! It's Women's Day today, which means that the Internet is bombarded with several posts. On the special occasion, several stars have posted pictures with the special women in their lives and Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is not any different. On Friday, Mahesh Babu shared a super cute picture of his wife Namrata Shirodkar and his daughter Sitara on his Instagram profile and he accompanied the picture with an even cuter caption. "To mine and all the incredibly strong women out there, Happy Women's Day. Today and every day shine bright." The mother-daughter duo can be seen smiling in the photograph and we must tell you that they look absolutely adorable. Just like us, Mahesh Babu's Instafam also loved the picture and the 1 lakh likes on the post prove that.

A few hours after Mahesh Babu posted the picture, Namrata Shirodkar also shared the post on her Instagram profile. Take a look at the post here:

Sitara frequently makes appearances on her parents' Instagram profiles and we simply love it when that happens. Earlier this week, Namrata Shirodkar shared a picture of Sitara's "day out" with her girls. ICYMI, here are some more pictures of Sitara.

How can we forget the oh-so-adorable picture, in which Sitara and Mahesh Babu could be seen chilling together. Namrata shared the picture last month and she captioned it: "Alone time! Father and daughter chilling with some TV watching." She added the hashtags "#studyroomvibe" and "#love" to the post.

This is the post we are talking about:

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, a former Miss India, met on the sets of the 2005 film Vamsi and they got married the same year. Other than Sitara, the couple are also parents to a son named Gautham.