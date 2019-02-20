The Internet Loves This Pic Of Mahesh Babu And Daughter Sitara 'Chilling' Together

Sitara and Mahesh Babu look so cute in this picture. (Image courtesy: namratashirodkar)

Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu frequently share pictures of their 6-year-old daughter Sitara on their Instagram profiles and we simply love it when that happens. On Wednesday, Namrata Shirodkar shared a picture of her actor-husband Mahesh Babu and their daughter Sitara, who can be seen "chilling" together (as Namrata described in her caption). In the picture, the father-daughter duo can be seen sitting on a couch as they watch TV together. Namrata captioned the post: "Alone time! Father and daughter chilling with some TV watching." She added the hashtags "#studyroomvibe" and "#love." Fans love the picture and the 75,000 likes on the picture prove that. "Superstar and little star together," wrote a fan. "Cuteness overloaded," read another comment.

Take a look at the post here:

Namrata Shirodkar frequently treats her fans to family pictures. On Tuesday, the former beauty queen shared a photo album featuring little Sitara with her dance teacher and wrote: "Today Sitara completes her first level of dancing, a graduation of sorts... Moving to the next level. Got her first pair of ghungroos. She's officially a dancer waiting to perform. Taking blessings from her teacher/guru."

Check out the post here:

Namrata recently shared a picture of Sitara from the sets of Mahesh Babu's forthcoming film Maharshi. Doesn't she look adorable?

Here's another picture of Mahesh Babu with their 12-year-old son Gautham and daughter Sitara. "Falling on each other, lunch break spent at home. Can't get enough," Namrata Shirodkar captioned it.

Namrata Shirodkar and the children accompanied Mahesh Babu to the US, where a major section of his film Maharshi, co-starring Pooja Hedge was shot. Besides Maharshi, the Telugu superstar has signed films with directors Sukumar and Sandeep Vanga.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, a former Miss India, met on the sets of the 2005 film Vamsi and they got married the same year.