Mahesh Babu's Instagram Post For Wife Namrata Shirodkar On Wedding Anniversary Is Pure Love

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are celebrating their 14th wedding anniversary today and the Bharat Ane Nenu actor's Instagram post for his wife is winning the Internet. Mahesh Babu shared a picture of himself and Namrata laughing to their heart's content and wrote: "Candid moments captured. Anniversary 14!! Happy Anniversary my love, Namrata Shirodkar." The post has over 2 lakh like and several comments such as, "Adorable couple, made for each other" and "Happy, happy anniversary to the most beautiful couple." Namrata Shirodkar re-posted Mahesh Babu's post and wrote: "Thank you for the best 14 years of my life. Happy anniversary, Mahehs Babu."

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar first met when they were filming B Gopal's Vamsi. They fell in love and after dating for four years, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar decided to get married. Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are parents to son Gautam, 12 and six-year-old daughter Sitara.

Namrata Shirodkar, former Miss India, quit her career in films after the wedding. She was last seen on the big screen in 2004 film Bride and Prejudice (Hindi and English) and Anji in Telugu.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu's career graph was never better with back-to-back hits such as Brahmotsavam, Spyder and Bharat Ane Nenu. He is currently filming Maharshi with director Vamshi Paidipally and co-star Pooja Hedge.

A major portion of Maharshi was shot in the US where Namrata Shirodkar and the children accompanied Mahesh Babu. The film's dubbing started recently and it will open in cinemas soon.

After Maharshi, Mahesh Babu has a film each with directors Sukumar and Sandeep Vanga.