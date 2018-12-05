Namrata Shirodkar Shares A Cute Pic Of Daughter Sitara. The Internet Loves It

Doesn't Sitara look cute in this picture? (Image courtesy: namratashirodkar)

Namrata Shirodkar's latest Instagram post is making the Internet very happy. On Wednesday, Namrata Shirodkar shared a super cute picture of her daughter Sitara on her Instagram profile and summed it up in the best possible way. She captioned the post: "Cuteness overloaded." We must tell you that Sitara, who can be seen smiling in the picture, looks super cute and the expression on her face is just too cute to be missed. Needless to say, the picture received lots of love from fans and over 1 lakh likes on Instagram. The comments section was bombarded with remarks like, "she looks like a Disney princess" and "look at that smile." "She is going to be a star," wrote another fan.

Take a look at Namrata Shirodkar's post here:

We simply love it when Sitara features on her mother's Instagram profile. Last week, Namrata delighted her Instafam by sharing an adorable throwback video of Sitara on her Instagram profile and wrote: "Time flies and how. Throwback to those little memories of mine. Her smile and most adorable tantrums just make my world brighter and merrier."

This is the video we are talking about.

How can we forget the pictures from their New York vacation, where Namrata Shirodkar, Sitara and Gautham accompanied Mahesh Babu, who was shooting in the Big Apple for his upcoming film Maharishi.

Namrata Shirodkar also shared a picture of Sitara with her "favourite girl" Alia Bhatt (who was also in New York)."Sitara's day out. Her most favourite girl of them all. Thanks Alia for bringing the biggest smile on her face," read the caption on Namrata Shirodkar's post.

Namrata Shirodkar, a former beauty queen and actress, married Telugu superstar Mahesh Babau in the year 2005. The couple met on the sets of the 2005 film Vamsi.