How Milind Soman Made Ankita Konwar's Birthday 'A Million Times Better'

Ankit Konwar, who celebrated her 29th birthday on Sunday, shared pictures from a cosy get-together organised by her actor husband Milind Soman in Mumbai. The Four More Shots Please! actor played an instrumental role in making Ankita's lockdown birthday celebration special with "tiny little surprises throughout the day." In one of the photos, Milind and Ankita steal a romantic moment on the balcony of their Bandra-Worli Sea Link facing apartment. Ankita captioned the post: "Celebrated 29 years with a 29 km run yesterday. May be not as special as summiting Uhuru Peak (the highest peak on Mt Kilimanjaro) on my birthday last year but definitely grateful for being able to celebrate it with the family and friends. And my sunshine of a partner, makes everything a million times better. Thank you, Milind Soman for all the tiny little surprises throughout the day! Thank you for being my eternal sunshine."

Anusha Dandekar, who is one of Ankita close friends, wished her in the comments section and wrote, "Happy birthday, my angel friend. I love you more than you will ever know. You are light, love and laughter and I'm so, so lucky to have you in my life. Thank you for being born."

Milind Soman also shared a set of photos from the family get-together and he wrote, "Happy birthday to my sweetheart Ankita. It's been a tough year in many ways but you made it wonderful, looking forward to the next, you make every experience and every moment sweeter."

Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman recently returned from their extended stay in Alibaug - they shared enviable pictures and videos on social media.

Milind Soman was last seen in web-series Four More Shots Please! and before that in 2017 movie Chef.