How Ankita Konwar Dealt With 'Crazy Stories' About Her Age Gap With Milind Soman

Ankita Konwar, who got married to Milind Soman in 2018, wrote a lengthy note on Instagram, talking about the time when the Internet obsessed over her age difference with the 54-year-old actor-model. Ankita Konwar will celebrate her 29th birthday next month. Ankita's post was accompanied by a selfie from before her wedding, which she described this way: "Throwback to a time when people decided I was 16 (or 18 at times, depending on their mood) and brewed all kinds of crazy stories around me and my then boyfriend/now husband. Some even went up to say that I must have been 12 when he met me since they 'heard from somewhere' that we have been together for four years already." In a Humans Of Bombay post earlier, Ankita had said she connected with Milind after exchanging numbers at a party and got married after dating for five years.

Referring to trolls, who had flooded the Internet with speculation and comments about Ankita and Milind's age gap, she wrote in her post: "Some of them have absolutely nothing better to do than speak less of someone else online because they clearly lack courage and self respect... They will always believe you are doing what you're doing only for attention, however good that may be... It is impossible for them to believe that 'good' can actually exist, love actually exists."

Talking about how she dealt with all the negativity on social media, Ankita said she did it with her partner-in-crime Milind Soman: "Oh BTW, how I dealt with it at that time? Laughed at every trash of a news article or every hate comment together with my husband. Always grateful for the laughter those people and their sick mentality brought us though. Here's to always being and staying positive," she wrapped her post.

In April 2018, Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman had a low-key wedding with only friends and family members in attendance in Alibaug. In July of the same year, the couple had a barefoot wedding in Spain.