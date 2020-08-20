How Ankita Konwar Dealt With 'Crazy Stories' About Her Age Gap With Milind Soman

Highlights
- "Some have absolutely nothing better to do," Ankita said about trolls
- "It is impossible for them to believe that 'good' can exist," she said
- "Always grateful for the laughter those people brought us," she also said
Ankita Konwar, who got married to Milind Soman in 2018, wrote a lengthy note on Instagram, talking about the time when the Internet obsessed over her age difference with the 54-year-old actor-model. Ankita Konwar will celebrate her 29th birthday next month. Ankita's post was accompanied by a selfie from before her wedding, which she described this way: "Throwback to a time when people decided I was 16 (or 18 at times, depending on their mood) and brewed all kinds of crazy stories around me and my then boyfriend/now husband. Some even went up to say that I must have been 12 when he met me since they 'heard from somewhere' that we have been together for four years already." In a Humans Of Bombay post earlier, Ankita had said she connected with Milind after exchanging numbers at a party and got married after dating for five years.
Referring to trolls, who had flooded the Internet with speculation and comments about Ankita and Milind's age gap, she wrote in her post: "Some of them have absolutely nothing better to do than speak less of someone else online because they clearly lack courage and self respect... They will always believe you are doing what you're doing only for attention, however good that may be... It is impossible for them to believe that 'good' can actually exist, love actually exists."
Talking about how she dealt with all the negativity on social media, Ankita said she did it with her partner-in-crime Milind Soman: "Oh BTW, how I dealt with it at that time? Laughed at every trash of a news article or every hate comment together with my husband. Always grateful for the laughter those people and their sick mentality brought us though. Here's to always being and staying positive," she wrapped her post.
#throwback to a time when people decided I was 16 (or 18 at times, depending on their mood) and brewed all kinds of crazy stories around me and my then boyfriend/now husband 😂 Some even went up to say that I must have been 12 when he met me since they "heard from somewhere" that we have been together for 4 years already 😃 So let me just put it this way, people will talk because most of them lack common sense. Also some of them have absolutely nothing better to do than speak less of someone else online because they clearly lack courage and self respect. And most of these people have never experienced love in their lives. They need help; mentally, physically, spiritually. But never get it because of their attitudes and the environment they probably live in. So next time you hear something bad about yourself or see a hate comment, just understand that they are taking out their frustration by believing and saying something less of you. In a way, you're still helping them 😀 But please don't start an argument with them because that's what they want, attention. Because they have been so deprived of it. They will always believe you are doing what you're doing only for attention, however good that may be. You see, they can only see their own reflection in you. They only understand the world they have seen so far. Where they've been hurt, wounded and never healed. Their parents probably could never teach them what is good behaviour or right from wrong. It is impossible for them to believe that 'good' can actually exist, love actually exists 😊 So just keep yourself away from all this negativity and don't take them seriously. Blocking is always a good option too😄 And hope they heal. So that the world is a better place someday. Oh btw, how I dealt with it at that time? Laughed at every trash of a news article or every hate comment together with my husband. Always grateful for the laughter those people and their sick mentality brought us though 😂😂 Here's to always being and staying positive ❤️ . . #throwbackthursday #throwback #realtalk #trolls #mentalhealthawareness #peopleareawesome #hearttoheart
Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman are true blue couple goals. They are both marathon runners and fitness enthusiasts, and almost always feature in each other's posts about everyday things. Here are a few of them:
We found each other at a time, where I wasn't ready to believe in anything and he forced me to accept nothing. We were just two souls walking together, The more we talked, the more we listened, And we grew certain of the fact that we owned nothing but the moment we're in 😊 #jmstorm . . #foreverlove #feelkaroreelkaro #reelitfeelit #instaree
Laziness is a natural instinct 😄 in prehistoric times when danger would be lurking constantly, we would need to conserve energy to be used only when necessary, say to hunt, gather food or flee. And even though we are supremely safe today, even outdoors, in the lap of nature, its nice to give in SOMETIMES ! . . . #fridayfaces #Sleep #rest #together #rejuvenate #rebuild #energise #health #love #fun #fitness #nature #outdoors
All happy relationships are more GIVE than TAKE 😀 whether to your body, to your mind, to your best friend, to your spouse ... or to the world, the rule is give more, BE HAPPY 🥰 . . Did you say something sweet to somebody today ? 😊 . . To all of you wonderful people out there, and to my sweetheart and best friend @ankita_earthy, run with me forever, thank you for your love, Happy Friendship Day ! . . #strongertogether #love #health #life #body #mind #soul #friends #friendship #laugh #foreverlove #strength
Trying to stay still amidst the chaos 😀 so much is happening around us, so much news, so much information, so many opinions on what must happen, everything seems a little strange! We all have to wait and see how the world settles down and then do our best to adapt to it.. so many lessons to be learnt for each one of us.. maybe now we will find the time again to listen.. . . What is the lesson you have learnt? . . #staystrong #breathe #listen #heart #earth #green #health #life #sustainable
In April 2018, Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman had a low-key wedding with only friends and family members in attendance in Alibaug. In July of the same year, the couple had a barefoot wedding in Spain.