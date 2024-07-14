How Emraan Hashmi Retaliated Against Ameesha Patel When She Refused To Work With Him: 'Would Stare At Her On Set'

Images Instagrammed by Emraan Hashmi, Ameesha Patel. (courtesy: AmeeshaPatel)

Emraan Hashmi recently revealed how he reacted when Ameesha Patel refused to work with him in the film Yeh Zindagi Ka Safar in an interview with The Lallantop. Ameesha Patel, who already delivered a hit by then, felt Emraan was not the "right fit" and he couldn't do justice to the role. Emraan was supposed to make his debut with the film Yeh Zindagi Ka Safar opposite Ameesha Patel. Recalling the bygone days, Emraan Hashmi said, "Ameesha felt I wouldn't be able to pull it off. She had just delivered a hit film (Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai), so she was worried, she wanted the casting to be right for the hero. She wanted an experienced actor to be cast for the role, not someone totally inexperienced, someone who's only done one month acting course."

Emraan continued, "So, she went to Bhatt sahab and said, 'I don't think Emraan is the right fit'. I was infuriated, I was very angry with her. Now when I look back, I feel Ameesha, from her point of view, was correct."

During the same conversation, Emraan Hashmi revealed he even retaliated against Ameesha in anger by showing up on the set even though he didn't need to. "I used to go to the film's set, and watch her shoot, I used to stare at her as well," he said. Emraan also pleaded with Mahesh Bhatt to give him a chance. "I also told Bhatt sahab to give me a chance. It wasn't that I actually couldn't act; it was Ameesha who felt that I couldn't act. I was free at the time, so I would go on the film's set because I wanted to stay engaged with the process of filmmaking. I used to go on set everyday. I was not an assistant on the film, I used to just go to see. Then I signed my first film with Vishesh Films, Footpath."

Emraan Hashmi is popular for films like Zeher, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Gangster, Jannat, Tum Mile, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, to name a few. He was last seen in Tiger Zinda Hai. He also made a cameo in the Amazon Prime original Ae Watan Mere Watan. He also worked in web shows like Bard of Blood and Showtime.