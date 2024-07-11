Emraan Hashmi On Being Typecast As 'Serial Kisser': 'I Was Selling The Image Myself'

Image Instagrammed by Emraan Hashmi. (courtesy: EmraanHashmi)

Emraan Hashmi recently talked about being typecast as a "serial kisser" in Bollywood on the podcast show of Shubhankar Mishra. Emraan Hashmi said the producers and the actor himself consciously sold this image to the viewers for a long period of time. Hence, the Murder actor doesn't hold the audience responsible for this tag. Speaking to Shubhankar Mishra, Emraan Hashmi said, "I think bahot saare artists ke sath ek patent cheez ho jaati hai, ek image set ho jaata hai, aur wo unka saath nahin chodhta hai (With many artists it becomes a patent thing, an image is set, and it doesn't leave them)."

To establish his point, Emraan Hashmi cited references of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor. He said Shah Rukh Khan is often associated with spreading hands pose while fans mostly remember the image of Salman Khan taking off his shirt. Similarly, Anil Kapoor and Jhakaas are synonymous in the popular imagination, according to Emraan. Emraan Hashmi added, "I don't blame the audience. A large part of my career until 2009, 7-8 saal tak, woh image tha mera jo producers sell kar rahe the. Mai khud sell kar raha tha (A large part of my career till 2009, for 7-8 years, it was my image that the producers were selling. I was selling it myself)."

Talking about his bold kissing scenes in Murder, Emraan said that it was a "sticking point" in Bollywood as the audience hadn't seen such "unapologetic rebellious characters" till then.

Emraan Hashmi is popular for films like Zeher, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Gangster, Jannat, Tum Mile, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, to name a few. He was last seen in Tiger Zinda Hai. He also made a cameo in the Amazon Prime original Ae Watan Mere Watan.