Emraan Hashmi Buys Rolls Royce Ghost Black Badge. Here's How Much It Costs

Emraan Hashmi spotted with his new car

Emraan Hashmi is now the proud owner of a brand new Rolls Royce. The car is from the collection of Rolls Royce Ghost Black Badge. The car costs approx Rs 12.25 crore, making it one of the most expensive cars. Emraan Hashmi was spotted with his new car today by the Mumbai lensmen. He was pictured inside from his car. Emraan can be seen talking over phone in the pictures. He can be seen dressed in a yellow t-shirt. Emraan Hashmi reportedly has Lamborghini, Maybach and Rover in his possession. Take a look at the pictures here:

Emraan Hashmi received praise for his portrayal of antagonist Aatish Rehman in Tiger 3. Emraan Hashmi recently revealed that he doesn't call Salman Khan "bhai" as he is fondly called by most of the industry people. Emraan said this while speaking to Connect FM Canada. He said, "I might not call Salman bhai but I take him as a brother. I take him as a friend. I don't have to be out there and tom-tom about it and put a label on it because other people call him that."

He added, "Respect doesn't come from what you say verbally; it comes from your behaviour; you show respect through your actions. I truly believe this, and this has been my family's upbringing. I respect everyone; I don't, in any way, segregate people on a film set. I respect all equally. Thanks to my grounding and my family background."

Emraan Hashmi shared a picture with wife Parveen Shahani to wish his followers happy new year. He simply captioned the post, "Happy New Year." Take a look:

Emraan Hashmi is popular for films like Zeher, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Gangster, Jannat, Tum Mile, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, to name a few.