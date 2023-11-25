Emraan Hashmi Doesn't Call Salman Khan 'Bhai'. Here's Why

Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi in throwback picture. (Courtesy: NavyaNaveliNanda)" >SalmanKhan)

Emraan Hashmi has been receiving huge praise for his powerful portrayal of Aatish Rehman in Tiger 3. The actor's off-screen equation with Salman Khan grabbed the spotlight as well. Emraan Hashmi recently revealed that he doesn't call Salman Khan "bhai" as he is fondly called by most of the industry people. Emraan said this while speaking to Connect FM Canada. He said, "I might not call Salman bhai but I take him as a brother. I take him as a friend. I don't have to be out there and tom-tom about it and put a label on it because other people call him that."

He added, "Respect doesn't come from what you say verbally; it comes from your behaviour; you show respect through your actions. I truly believe this, and this has been my family's upbringing. I respect everyone; I don't, in any way, segregate people on a film set. I respect all equally. Thanks to my grounding and my family background."

Emraan Hashmi and Salman Khan's "kissing scene" video became viral at the Tiger 3 meet and greet event. In the video we can see, Salman is asked about the secret behind Tiger-Zoya's on-screen magic. Salman can be heard saying, "Katrina hai toh thoda romance toh banta hi hai (When there's Katrina in the film, romance has to be there). Aur agar Emraan ka role Aatish ka na hota, toh mein aapko guarantee se bolta hu yeh toh ho hi jata (If Emraan wouldn't have played the character of Aatish, I can guarantee you it would be done)." As soon as Bhaijan finishes his words, he enacts a kissing scene with Emraan.

The audience laughs out loud and gives loud shoutouts. Salman can be heard saying, "Meri aadat rahi nei, par aisa lag raha hai, inki aadat chuti ja rahi hai (I was not into such habits, but it seems he is losing his habits)." For context, Emraan Hashmi is popular for his kissing scenes in films. Take a look at the video here:

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 already crossed the Rs 250 crore mark at the box office. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "The YRF spy universe is obviously not meant for those that look for realistic, close-to-the-bones espionage thrillers but for everyone else (whether you Salman and swag) there is a lot in here. For good measure, the villain in this film isn't just another scowling, growling Pakistani agent. He gives the hero a run for his money."