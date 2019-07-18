How Cute Is Sussanne Khan's Pic With Her 'Summer Loves' Hrehaan And Hridaan? Very

Sussanne Khan with sons Hrehaan on Hridaan (courtesy suzkr)

Highlights Sussanne Khan shared an adorable pic with her sons She captioned the photo: "My summer loves" "My heart monsters," she added in the hashtags

Sussanne Khan just revealed how her sons - Hrehaan on Hridaan - are adding dollops of cuteness to her summer months with an Instagram post. The celebrity interior designer delighted us with an adorable photo with her children from what appears to be a day out and described it with a cute little caption: "My Summer loves... what more can a girl ask for." In the hashtags, Sussanne Khan added the signature hashtag she has dedicated to her sons - "Ridz full of stars" and also added: "ray of sunshine" and "my heart monsters". Sussanne Khan adorably poses with Hrehaan and Hridaan in the photo that will put a smile on your face.

Check out a glimpse of Sussanne Khan's summer dreams here:

Hrehaan on Hridaan are Sussanne Khan's children with actor Hrithik Roshan. The former couple divorced in the year 2013 after 17 years of marriage but they continue to share a cordial rapport. Hrithik and Sussanne are often spotted taking their kids out of movie dates and dinner or lunch outings.

Earlier this year, Sussanne Khan trended a great deal for another of her summer-special post, in which she featured in a knitted bikini from a "summer of 2018" memory. "Hello, summer... please come to me soon! Waiting to soak in," she had captioned the photo, which went viral almost instantly.

On the professional front, Sussanne Khan owns a decoration store named The Charcoal Project in Mumbai. She is also one-third of the curating team of fashion label The Label Life. Hrithik Roshan is currently busy with Super 30 duties - his film which released last week and has made almost Rs 64 crore so far.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.