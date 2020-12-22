How Amitabh Bachchan Remembered Mother Teji Bachchan On Her Death Anniversary

Amitabh Bachchan shared this image. (courtesy: SrbBachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan, on Monday night, marked his mother Teji Bachchan's death anniversary by sharing a memory in the form a throwback gem. The picture featured Big B along with his late mother Teji Bachchan, and his brother Ajitabh Bachchan. The picture appears to be from Big B's teen years. Sharing the picture on social media, Amitabh Bachchan captioned the post: "That very special day when you simply had to get photographed ... Ma , younger brother and moi ... You wanted to show off your very first bush shirt." Teji Bachchan, a social activist, was married to legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan and they had two sons - Amitabh and Ajitabh. She made a cameo appearance in Yash Chopra's Kabhi Kabhie , featuring her son Amitabh Bachchan. Teji Bachchan also starred as Lady Macbeth in her husband's Hindi adaptation of William Shakespeare's Macbeth. She died at the age of 93 in Mumbai on December 21, 2007.

T 3759 - .. that special moment with Ma and younger brother when you got your first bush shirt .. pic.twitter.com/QUBP9x4RiO — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 21, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan loves sharing throwback pictures. A few weeks ago, he posted a throwback picture of his look from a film that never got released. He captioned the post: "A film that never got made... Styled, photo shot, titled but never got made... Pity." See some more throwback posts shared by Big B here:

In terms of work, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The film released on Amazon Prime Video in June and it opened to largely positive reviews. The actor's upcoming projects include Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, and Chehre, alongside Emraan Hashmi. He will also be seen in the sports drama Jhund.

Last month, Big B signed a film called Mayday, which will be directed by Ajay Devgn and it will star Rakul Preet Singh. The actor is also seen hosting the current season of the TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12.