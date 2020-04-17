Amitabh Bachchan Shares A Priceless Pic From The Premiere Of Sholay With Jaya, Teji And Harivansh Rai Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan with family. (courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan, who has actively been sharing throwback pictures on his Instagram profile, posted a rare photograph from the premiere of his film Sholay. What's so rare about the picture? Well, it features Big B along with his parents Teji Bachchan and Harivansh Rai Bachchan. The picture also features Big B's wife and Bollywood veteran Jaya Bachchan, who played Big B's love interest in the film. Big B, in his caption revealed that the picture was clicked in 1975. Mr Bachchan also revealed that he, along with Vinod Khanna, sat on the floor of the balcony and watched the film till 3 am. Too many legends in a single frame.

Sharing the picture on his Instagram profile, Big B wrote: "At the premiere of Sholay.. 15th August 1975, at the Minerva. Ma, Babuji, Jaya and a bow tied me. How pretty Jaya looks. This was the 35 mm print at the premiere... The 70mm Stereo sound print, first time in India was stuck in customs but after the Premiere got over by midnight, we got news that the 70mm print was out of customs. We told Ramesh ji (film's director Ramesh Sippy) to get it to the Minerva . It came, the first Indian film on 70mm stereo and I sat on the floor of the balcony with Vinod Khanna and finished seeing this amazing result till 3 in the morning."

Take a look at the post here:

Ramesh Sippy's Sholay acquired a cult status right away and is loved even today. The film comprised an impressive ensemble cast, including Amitabh Bachchan as Jai, Dharmendra as Veeru. Hema Malini played the role of much-loved Basanti and Jaya Bachchan played Big B's love interest Radha. Amjad Khan became synonymous with Gabbar, a powerful dacoit. Sanjeev Kumar played Thakur. The film's supporting cast also gave us a few memorable characters such as Kaalia, Mausi, Sambha, among many others. Salim-Javed's writing and RD Burman's music for the film, had a separate fan base.

Meanwhile, the 2019 thriller Badla, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, remains Amitabh Bachchan's last release. The actor has films like Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Gulabo Sitabo, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Chehre, alongside Emraan Hashmi, and the sports drama Jhund, in the pipeline.