Amitabh Bachchan Is 'Just Trying To Keep Ahead' With His Customised Emojis

Amitabh Bachchan never fails to crack up his Instafam with his dose of humour. The veteran actor seems to be a step ahead of us as he got his own customised emoticons. Though Big B predicted that "in the world of AI" this is what "all of us shall be reduced to," he quickly changed his verdict and added, "Nah just kidding. We shall survive and we shall overcome." Sharing the collage of his customized emojis, Big B wrote, "In the World of AI, artificial intelligence and dunno what.. this is what all of us shall be eventually reduced to .. I'm just trying to keep ahead." Referring to "all the cynics and the naysayers," BIG B added, "all the cynics and the naysayers called us in the film industry, 'cartoons' .. they shall not be too wrong in times to come .. Na, just kidding.. We shall survive and we shall overcome.. Damn, that's such a cliche sentence! No, we're cool! Aren't we. Come on!" Take a look at this super cute collage of Big B in emoji version:

Within minutes of posting, his picture was flooded with comments from his fans and family. Reacting to the post, his daughter Shweta Bachchan wrote, "Hahahahahaha. Adorable," while Bhumi Pednekar dropped a smile emoticon.

Big B has always been fascinated by the emoticons. Earlier, the 77-year-old actor had shared a picture collage of himself, where he explained the meanings of the different coloured heart emoticons. Take a look:

On the work front, Big B was last seen in the 2019 mystery-thriller Badla where he shared screen space with Taapsee Pannu and Amrita Singh. Big B has Chehre, Brahmastra, Gulabo Sitabo and Jhund to look forward to.