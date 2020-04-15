Amitabh Bachchan's First Photoshoot, When There Was Neither 'Star Nor Style' (He Thinks)

Amitabh Bachchan shared this photo (courtesy SrBachchan)

When it comes to Amitabh Bachchan, the cure for everything is throwback memories. And that's also why we love his social media activities so much! Big B, who made his debut in Bollywood in 1969 with Saat Hindustani, shared a photo from that year, from his first ever photoshoot for a magazine some 51 years ago. Big B, who will turn 78 in October this year, must have been 27 or 26 at that time. In his tweet, Big B revealed as a newbie in Bollywood, he thought he neither had "style" nor was a "star" material during the photoshoot for Star & Style magazine. "My very first photoshoot for a film mag - 'Star & Style' - prodded and goaded to a very shy reticent and reluctant me by famed, most feared journalist of the times - Devyani Chaubal. Obviously there was no 'star' or 'style' in the project but Devyani thought so," he wrote in his tweet.

Here's presenting Amitabh Bachchan from 1969. He will steal your heart:

T 3501 - My very first photo shoot for a film mag., - 'Star & Style' .. prodded & goaded to a very shy reticent and reluctant me , by famed most feared journalist of the times , Devyani Chaubal ; obviously there was no 'star' or 'style' in the project but Devyani thought so .. pic.twitter.com/2eCv1sxyY4 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 14, 2020

Meanwhile, Big B also dug out fond throwback memories with Rishi Kapoor. Sharing a black and white photo from the sets of 1981 movie Naseeb, Big B wrote: "Shooting for the song Rang Jaamaake for film Naseeb, on a revolving set restaurant put up at Chandivali Studio... Chintu (Rishi Kapoor) as Chaplin, moi as matador. Manmohan Desai, the crazy genius director... song scenes, action, all on. Set on fire. Amazing times." Big B and Rishi Kapoor have also famously co-starred in films such as Kabhi Kabhie, Ajooba and Amar Akbar Anthony. They were recently seen together in 102 Not Out.

T 3502 - Shooting for the song 'rang jaamaake' for film NASEEB , on a revolving set restaurant put up at Chandivili Studios .. Chintu ( Rishi Kapoor) as Chaplin, moi as matador .. ManMohanDesai, the crazy genius director .. song scenes action all on set on fire .. amazing times pic.twitter.com/ayrqq2Qe3i — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 15, 2020

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has a slew of impressive films lined-up apart from the frequent adverts he features in. He will soon be seen in Brahmastra with co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Chehre, Jhund and Gulabo Sitabo are some of his other upcoming movies.