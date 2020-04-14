Amitabh Bachchan Shares Phone A Friend Post With Throwback Pic

Big B shared this image. (Image courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Leave it to Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan to entertain his fans with his super cool tweets and posts. The actor, on Monday, posted a picture collage on his social media handles. He placed a relatively new photograph with alongside a throwback picture. In both the photographs, Big B could be seen posing in a similar fashion. In the throwback picture, Big B could be seen posing with a phone in his hand, while in the recent one, the actor could be seen posing with an imaginary phone in his hand.

Big B accompanied the post with an extensive note and he wrote: "Of this there is no doubt at all, that during this pandemic, irrespective of caste colour creed or belief .. Friends, acquaintances or unknown, never before and perhaps never after has one human shown so much concern and sympathy for another. There is but one common refrain on every lip... Be safe, be protected."

Take a look at Big B's post here:

Big B has been actively encouraging his fans to practice social distancing, through his social media handles. He has also been spreading awareness regarding the global outbreak of the coronavirus. Take a look at some of the posts here:

The 2019 thriller Badla, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, remains Amitabh Bachchan's last release. The actor has films like Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Gulabo Sitabo, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Chehre, alongside Emraan Hashmi, and the sports drama Jhund, in the pipeline.