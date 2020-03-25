Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Anil Kapoor And Others Urge People To Abide By 21 Days Of Lockdown

Amitabh Bachchan shared this image. (courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

As India locks down for 21 days, Bollywood stars have shared messages on social media urging citizens to abide by the stay home rule. On Tuesday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked Indians not to cross the "lakshman rekha" - leave their homes, that is - for three weeks in order to break the chain of transmission of the Coronavirus. Soon after, actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and others shared posts reminding fans that staying home is imperative right now. Amitabh Bachchan, 77, wrote, "Haath hain jodte vinamrata se aaj hum, sune adesh pradhaan ka, sada tum aur hum; Ye bandish jo lage hai, jeevadayi banegi, 21 dinon ka sankalp nishchit Corona dafnayegi (Today we join hands politely and abide by the order. This restriction will become life-giving, 21 days resolution to bury Corona)"

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shared a video on social media where the couple took turns to urge their fans in observing the 21 days of lockdown. In the video, Anushka and Virat made an appeal to everyone to stay at home and help in containing the spread of the coronavirus. Anushka shared the video on her Instagram profile and wrote, "Ekta dikhaiye, jeevan aur desh bachaiye (Let's show unity; let's save our life and the country)" Take a look:

Anil Kapoor, on Tuesday, made an appeal to his fans on Twitter. The Mr India actor shared a tweet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked people to "Stay home, calm, safe and aware." The 63-year-old actor wrote, "Please stay home, calm, safe and aware! Together we will fight this!"

Arjun Kapoor shared a video of himself on Instagram on Tuesday. The Ishaqzaade actor, called out those breaking curfew, thereby endangering themselves and others around them. Sharing the video, Arjun wrote, "I shot this an hour back. This was inevitable to stop the spread and it is literally what the absolute stupidity of a few has done. The country is shut till 14th April now. Maybe not completely but a part of this lockdown & curfew is because of the lack of discipline of a certain few who dared to wander and not take the situation seriously... 21 days begin now."

Taapsee Pannu urged her fans to observe the 21 days of lockdown, writing, "21 days. Not a lot for us in return of our lives. Let's do this everyone." She also ended her tweet with a hopeful statement saying, "And hopefully by the end of this lockdown we surely will have a reason and time to celebrate. Until then let's get through one day at a time."

In India, over 530 have tested positive for the virus till now.