Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Goofy Selfie Is The Best Thing On The Internet Today

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are not like any other couple. Currently in self isolation, they are entertaining themselves with all kinds of goofy things. We got a glimpse of their quirky shenanigans on Instagram, all thanks to Anushka. "Self-isolation is helping us love each other in all ways and forms," she captioned her post, featuring an ROFL selfie of the lovebirds. Needless to say that Anushka and Virat's selfie sent their Instafam into a tizzy, with the general sentiment on Instagram being Anushka and Virat are "couple goals!" We are in complete agreement.

Earlier, the couple shared a video message about practising social distancing and other precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. "Stay home. Stay safe. Stay healthy," Anushka wrote in her post and added in the video: "We know we all are going through a very difficult time and the only way to stop the spread of coronavirus is by acting together. We are staying at home for our safety and for everyone else and you should do it too to prevent the further spread of the virus. Let us make it safe for us and for everyone else by self-isolation. Stay home and stay healthy."

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have super hectic work schedules otherwise. Anushka was preoccupied with her production projects till production of all upcoming projects was recently put on hold. For Virat, the Indian Premier League (IPL) which was scheduled to begin from March 29 has been pushed to April 15.

Coronavirus cases in India rose to over 250 on Saturday after 35 fresh cases were reported in various parts of the country, the Health Ministry said.