Coronavirus: Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Are Staying Home, Urge Everyone To Do So

Anushka Sharma, on Friday, shared a video featuring her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli, on social media and asked people to "Stay safe. Stay healthy". In the video, the NH10 actress and Virat can be seen explaining the precautionary measures to be followed at this time of the coronavirus pandemic. The couple took turns to speak to the camera and urge people to stay safe and maintain social distancing. The couple said, "We know we all are going through a very difficult time and the only way to stop the spread of coronavirus is by acting together. We are staying at home for our safety and for everyone else and you should do it too to prevent the further spread of the virus. Let us make it safe for us and for everyone else by self-isolation. Stay home and stay healthy." Anushka shared the video on her Instagram profile and captioned it: "Stay Home. Stay Safe. Stay Healthy." Have a look at the video here:

Virat Kohli reposted the video on his Instagram profile and wrote, "The need of the hour is to absolutely respect and follow the government's directive. Stay home. Stay safe. Stay healthy."

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been actively urging people to take the precautionary measures and help in containing the spread of the virus. A few days back, Anushka took the Safe Hands Challenge and urged people to maintain proper hygiene to stay safe. The 31-year-old actress shared the video on her Instagram stories where she was seen thoroughly cleaning her hands with soap, as has been advised by WHO and doctors across the world to prevent spreading the novel coronavirus.

Virat Kohli shared a tweet on Thursday and advised people to "Be alert, attentive and aware to combat the threat."He also appreciated the efforts put in by the medical professionals around the globe in fighting the pandemic. Have a look:

Be alert, attentive and aware to combat the threat posed by the Covid 19. We, as responsible citizens, need to adhere to the norms put in place for our safety as announced by our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi ji. #IndiaFightsCorona — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 19, 2020

Also, special mention to all the medical professionals in the country and around the globe for all the efforts being put in to fight the #CoronaVirus. Let's support them by taking care of ourself and everybody around us by maintaining good personal hygeine. #IndiaFightsCorona — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 19, 2020

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 2018 film Zero co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The actress has not announced any upcoming projects as of now but her production house Clean Slate Films will back Netflix's web-series Mai.