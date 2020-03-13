Anushka Sharma On 5 Years Of NH10: 'It All Started With This One'

Anushka Sharma in a still from NH10 (courtesy anushkasharma)

Highlights Anushka shared Instagram posts marking five years of NH10

The film was directed by Navdeep Singh

Anushka Sharma had produced the film

Marking five years of the release of NH10, Anushka Sharma shared a post on her Instagram profile. NH10 is a thriller-drama with a brutally honest take on honour killings. Anushka, who made her debut as a producer with NH10, shared a few snippets from the sets of the film and wrote a heartfelt post applauding the achievements that NH10 and her production house Clean Slate Films have achieved in the last five years. The 31-year-old actress wrote, "The decision to produce NH10 was very instinctive for me. It appealed to my core of doing something different and entertaining audiences with disruptive content. I was 25, I had no knowledge of producing films and I didn't know what I was getting into but I knew that I had to do it. My brother Karnesh and I have built Clean Slate Films brick by brick and we have together dreamt of contributing to the changing content landscape of our country. We have miles to go and lots to achieve but we are proud of the disruptive content we have managed to create so far. We tried to make the stereotyped non-mainstream cinema, mainstream and I feel validated today. I'm proud of what Clean Slate Films has achieved so far and it all started with this one."

Here are the posts shared by Anushka:

The Navdeep Singh directed movie was inspired by real-life honour killing cases. Written by Sudip Sharma, NH10 was critically acclaimed post its release. Besides Anushka, the film featured Neil Bhoopalam, Darshan Kumar, Deepti Naval and Ravi Jhankal in pivotal roles. NH10 is being remade into a Tamil film Garjanai which stars Trisha Krishnan in the lead role.

On the professional front, Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai's romantic comedy-drama Zero where she shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The PK actress has not announced any upcoming projects as of now but her production house Clean Slate Films will back Netflix's web-series Mai.