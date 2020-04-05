'Shut That Door': Amitabh Bachchan Urges People To Stay Home Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Amitabh Bachchan shared this image. (courtesy amitabhbachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan urged his fans to stay home and not fall prey to the novel coronavirus, in a social media post on Sunday. The 77-year-old actor, who is currently in home due to the nationwide lockdown, shared a picture of himself pointing to the camera and wrote an elaborate caption, an excerpt of which read, "Listen and understand this coronavirus. It is looking for a home and its home is the human body. So shut that door! Don't allow him to come in." He also wrote the first part of his caption in Hindi, an excerpt of which translates to, "Stay at home! Do not go out! I am folding my hands and requesting you." Take a look at the post by Amitabh Bachchan here:

The Baghban actor has been actively spreading awareness regarding the global outbreak of the coronavirus on social media - he has also been explaining the dos and don'ts to be followed in order to stay safe at the time of this crisis. A few weeks ago, Big B shared a picture of a hand with the stamp of "Home Quarantined" on it and urged people to "Keep safe, be cautious, remain isolated if detected."

T 3473 - Stamping started on hands with voter ink, in Mumbai .. keep safe , be cautious , remain isolated if detected .. pic.twitter.com/t71b5ehZ2H — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 17, 2020

A few weeks ago, the Sholay actor shared a video reciting a poem written by him. In the video, he spoke on the multiple precautionary measures to be taken to avoid getting affected by coronavirus. He then went on to advise people to wash hands frequently and keep themselves safe. Sharing the video, Big B wrote, "Concerned about the COVID 19. Just doodled some lines in verse. Please stay safe."

Have a look at the video posted by Big B here:

T 3468 - Concerned about the COVID 19 .. just doodled some lines .. in verse .. please stay safe .. pic.twitter.com/80idolmkRZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 12, 2020

On the professional front, Big B has Gulabo Sitabo, Brahmastra and Chehre in his pipeline.

The Novel Coronavirus or COVID-19 spread from Wuhan in China to other countries. In India, the number of affected people stands at over 3300.