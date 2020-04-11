Jaya Bachchan Replied To Amitabh Bachchan's Fan Mail After Coolie Accident. Here's A Pic From 1982

Nitasha Gauarv shared this photograph of Big B. (courtesy nitashagaurav)

On Saturday afternoon, celebrity stylist Nitasha Gaurav, a self-confessed fan of Amitabh Bachchan, shared pictures of Jaya Bachchan's reply to a fan mail after theCoolie accident took place. Nitasha Gaurav, who also happens to be Ranveer Singh's stylist, shared these pictures on her Instagram profile and she accompanied it with an extensive note. In her post, Nitasha recalled that as a kid, she decided to write to Mr Bachchan after he was severly injured during the shooting of Coolie. "Fully caught up in the emotion that had seized the nation, we decided to write to him. So off we went to our houses, dug out our snazziest letterheads and wrote him heartfelt messages wishing him a speedy recovery. These were all then thriftily put into one envelope in chronological order, which meant, since I was the youngest, mine was put right in the front, the first in order when the envelope would be opened. We didn't have an address, but hello, this was Amitabh Bachchan, so we wrote his name and Bombay on the envelope, licked it shut and posted it," read an excerpt from her post.

Much to her surprise, Nitasha Gaurav got a reply from Big B's wife and actress Jaya Bachchan."With your kind wishes and prayers, Amitabh is back home. He wishes me to convey to you his personal thanks and hopes to be back on his feet very soon," Mrs Bachchan wrote in the letter.

Nitasha Gaurav added, "I get back from school and my grandmother tells me a letter has come for me. I open it, and lo and behold - it's a letter from Mrs Bachchan. I had actually got a reply. Unbelievable! Soon as it was play time, I grabbed my precious letter and ran to my friends."

Amitabh Bachchan suffered a near-fatal injury in 1982 during the making of Manmohan Desai's Coolie. He was initially declared clinically dead but on August 2, 1982, doctors injected adrenaline into Big B's heart to revive him, which worked and the actor fully recovered overt the next few months. The actor, by his own admission, considers August 2 as the day he was "reborn."

After Amitabh Bachchan suffered an injury during an action sequence, which also featured Puneet Issar, he was flown to Mumbai and was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital, where he underwent several surgeries. He overcame the injury after several weeks and resumed shooting for the film in February 1983. To pray for Mr Bachchan's recovery, his wife Jaya Bachchan walked barefoot from the hospital to Siddhivinayak temple (Mumbai) every day. Coolie released in November 1983 and it emerged as a hit film.