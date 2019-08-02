37 Years After Amitabh Bachchan's Coolie Accident, Son Abhishek Writes 'True Legends Are Born Twice'

A throwback photo of Big B with Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan Nanda. (Image courtesy: bachchan)

A true blue Amitabh Bachchan fan would be well aware of the importance of August 2, which is also referred to as the actor's "second birthday." On his father's second birthday, Abhishek shared a throwback picture of himself along with Big B and his sister from the Breach Candy hospital. Circa- 37 years ago. Here's a background for those who require one - On July 26, 1982, Big B suffered a near-fatal injury while he was shooting for an action sequence for the 1983 film Coolie in Bangalore. Soon after the injury, Mr Bachchan was flown to Mumbai and was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital, where he underwent several surgeries and was declared clinically dead. However, the actor revived after doctors injected adrenaline into Big B's heart and on August 2, the actor fully recovered.

Now, let's get back to Abhishek's post for the special occasion. Abhishek put everything into perspective when he wrote: "True legends are born twice." The Guru actor wrote: "37 years ago in the Breach Candy hospital. My father was recovering from a near fatal accident on the sets of his film Coolie. Today - 2nd August we celebrate his second birthday as he was miraculously revived by the doctors on this day. Happy Birthday Pa! Love you."

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan also shared a post marking this day and he tweeted: "Many are they that remember this day with love and respect and with prayer. I can only say I am blessed to have such gracious thoughts with me. It is this love that carries me on each day... It is a debt that I shall never be able to repay."

T 3244 - Many are they that remember this day with love and respect and with prayer .. I can only say I am blessed to have such gracious thoughts with me .. it is this love that carries me on each day .. it is a debt that I shall never be able to repay .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 1, 2019

Directed by Manmohan Desai Coolie released in November 1983 and it emerged as a hit film. Besides Big B, the film also starred Rishi Kapoor, Rati Agnihotri, Kader Khan, Waheeda Rehman, Suresh Oberoi and Puneet Issar in pivotal roles.

