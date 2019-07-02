Pic: Amitabh And Jaya Bachchan, Neelam And Archana Puran Singh, Circa 1990

Archana Puran Singh shared this picture on Tuesday. (Image courtesy: archanapuransingh )

Highlights Archana Puran Singh shared a throwback pic on Instagram The pic featured Big B and his wife Jaya "Woh bhi ek waqt tha," wrote Archana

It is always a delight when chance upon a throwback picture of the Bachchans, who are one of the most loved families of Bollywood. However, it's not them who shared a glimpse from the past with us today. Actress Archana Puran Singh recently added a throwback picture to her Instagram diaries, in which she can be seen sitting along with Amitabh Bachchan, his wife Jaya Bachchan and former actress Neelam Kothari at the premiere of Big B's 1990 film Agneepath. In the photo, Amitabh can be seen dressed in a white shirt and black pant suit. He completed his gentleman look with a bow tie. Jaya Bachchan, on the other hand, can be seen donning traditional attire, in which she is looking elegant as always. Sharing the throwback picture, Archana wrote: "Woh bhi ek waqt tha... Agneepath premiere. 1990." She accompanied her post with hashtags such as #throwbackfilms, #thosewerethedaysvintage, #agneepath, #flashbackbollywood, #vintagebollywood and #bollywood1990.

For those who haven't seen Amitabh Bachchan's Agneepath yet, here's a quick recall. Amitabh Bachchan played the role of Vijay, the protagonist, who swears to avenge his father's death by killing underworld don Kancha Cheena (played by Danny Dengzongpa) but ends up becoming a gangster himself. Rohini Hattangadi played the role of Vijay's mother and Neelam Kothari was featured as his sister in the film. Archana, who played the role of Kancha Cheena's spy Shanti aka Laila, was also featured in special track Alibaba in the film. Agneepath was produced by late filmmaker Yash Johar.

We bet you're curious to see the picture now. Check it out:

Agneepath was remade in 2012 with the same title by Yash Johar's son Karan Johar, who called it a tribute to his father. The remake featured Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Dutt, Priyanka Chopra, Rishi Kapoor, late actor Om Puri and Zarina Wahab in lead roles.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability