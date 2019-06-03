On Amitabh And Jaya Bachchan's 46th Anniversary, The Story Of Their 'Next Day' Wedding. Son Abhishek Posts Wish

Abhishek wished Big B and Jaya Bachchan with this photo (courtesy bachchan)

First, happy anniversary, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan! "46 and counting," their actor son Abhishek Bachchan reminded fans on Monday - the Bachchan couple's wedding anniversary. Amitabh Bachchan, who married Jaya on June 3, 46 years ago, shared the interesting story of their chat mangni pat vyaah in his blog post on the eve of his wedding anniversary. Mr Bachchan met Jaya, who also turned out to be his also his co-star of several films, on the sets of 1971 film Guddi and got married almost a month after Zanjeer released in May 1973. In his post, Big B revealed that he wanted to celebrate the success of Zanjeer with Jaya in London (they were yet to be married) when he received a diktat from his father late poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan: "Who all are going came the query from Babuji... names disclosed.. 'Jaya is also going with you... you both are alone... yes... if you have to go, marry and go'," Big B wrote on his blog post.

The 76-year-old megastar added that the two families prepped for the "next day" wedding in full swing as the ceremony had to be completed before their flight to London on the night of the wedding day itself: "Panditji and family informed... next day all set... flight at night... marriage to finish before the flight... I dress up in formal marriage Indian... get into my car and want to drive to Malabar Hill where her friends lived and where the ceremony was to be done... my driver Nagesh, pushes me out and insists he would drive me to the wedding... the substitute for the tradition horse."

Looks like Amitabh Bachchan's was a monsoon wedding and here's how it wrapped: "And it begins to drizzle... neighbours rush out to me... leave for the wedding now ... the rain is a good omen... off I went... wedding over in a few hours... done... Mr and Mrs proclaimed... over!"

Meanwhile, here's how Abhishek Bachchan made his parents' anniversary special: "Happy Anniversary to the parentals! Love you both eternally. #46andcounting." The Bachchans are also parents to daughter Shweta.

After their wedding, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan co-starred in films such as Abhimaan (1973), Chupke Chupke (1975), Mili (1975) and Silsila (1981) to name a few. Jaya Bachchan appeared only in a handful of films after the birth of Shweta and Abhishek. In more recent years, Big B and Jaya appeared together in movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Ki And Ka (special appearance).