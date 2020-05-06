How Amitabh Bachchan And Abhishek Congratulated Navya Naveli Nanda On Her Graduation

Big B shared this image of shared this image of Navya. (courtesy amitabhbachchan)

It was a proud day for Amitabh Bachchan as his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda graduated from New York's Fordham University on Wednesday. A proud Big B posted multiple posts on his Instagram profile to congratulate her. First, the actor posted a video of Navya on his Instagram profile and he accompanied it with an extensive note. Big B wrote: "Granddaughter Navya ... The most important day in the life of a young student - graduation day. She graduated from college in New York, but ceremony and presence got cancelled because of corona and lockdown. She could not go, we too had all planned to be with her on this important occasion. She wanted to wear that graduation gown and cap, so staff stitched her an impromptu gown and cap and she wore it and celebrated at home in Jalsa. So proud of you Navya. God bless .. Such a positive and happy attitude. Love you."

Meanwhile, Navya's uncle Abhishek Bachchan also posted a super cute post on his Instagram profile. He wrote: "Congratulations my Navya on your graduation! Although due to the lockdown you were not able to celebrate it at your university with your classmates and the home garden had to suffice. Seems like yesterday that we were moving you into your dorm room as a freshman... Wait, strike that. Not "we", "I" (you always managed to make Mamu do the heavy lifting). God bless you! Can't wait to see what you have in store for the world."

Navya's mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda posted a set of pictures from her daughter's big day and an excerpt from her post read: "Navya finished college today and since she and everyone else graduating this year won't get a ceremony we decided to DIY one. With a chart paper cap and a gown hand stitched from scraps of black tenting."

Navya Naveli Nanda is the eldest child of Shweta Bachchan and Delhi-based businessman Nikhil Nanda. The couple are also parents to Agastya Nanda, who graduated last year.