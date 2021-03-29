Holi 2021: Abhishek Bachchan's 'Throwback To Safer Times' With Aishwarya And Aaradhya

Abhishek Bachchan shared this image. (courtesy: bachchan)

Abhishek Bachchan, in his Holi greeting, remembered "safer and more carefree times." The actor, on Monday, posted a throwback picture from Holi celebrations (which year, he did not reveal). In the picture, the actor can be seen happily posing with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. The actor, in his caption, requested all his fans to follow all the necessary safety precautions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. He wrote: "A throwback to safer and more carefree times. Happy Holi everyone. Please celebrate this most beautiful festival, but from the safety of your homes. The number of Covid-19 cases are on the rise and we have to remain disciplined. Stay home, eat gujjias, take the blessings of your parents and take care of your family." He accompanied the post with the hashtags #MyGirls.

Meanwhile, on his Twitter profile, the actor kept his wish simple and short. He wrote: "Wish you all a very happy and safe Holi."

Wish you all a very happy and safe Holi. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) March 29, 2021

Amitabh Bachchan too posted a Holi greeting on Instagram. He shared a throwback picture featuring wife Jaya Bachchan, and little Abhishek. He captioned it: "Rang barse bheege chunar wali rang barse ... Holi Hai."

Last year, four members of Bollywood's Bachchan family - Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Big B's 9-year-old granddaughter announced in July that they had contracted the virus. The family stayed in Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital until their recovery.