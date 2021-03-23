In Post For Abhishek, Amitabh Bachchan Writes What Happens 'When Your Son Starts Wearing Your Shoes'

Amitabh Bachchan shared this photo (courtesy amitabhbachchan )

Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek run a mutual admiration club on social media and on Tuesday, Big B checked in to it. The 78-year-old megastar dedicated a son appreciation post to Abhishek Bachchan and attached a heart-warming note to it. Mr Bachchan shared a photo with Abhishek, in which he can be seen pointing towards a direction. Mr Bachchan picked just the right father-son moment for this caption: "When your son starts wearing your shoes... and tells you which path to take... he is no longer your son... he becomes your friend." Amitabh Bachhan also sent best wishes to Abhishek for his future endeavours: "All the best buddy," he wrote. Abhishek Bachchan responded with the hugs emoji in the comments section.

On Abhishek Bachchan's birthday this year, Amitabh Bachchan shared a then and now post to write about what has changed since Abhishek was young: "I led him once... holding his hand... he leads me now holding my hand," he wrote. "Love you, Pa," commented Abhishek Bachchan. We are not crying, you are crying.

In terms of work, Abhishek Bachchan was the primary narrator in Amazon Prime series titled Sons Of The Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers - he owns the Kabaddi team. Abhishek was last seen in Ludo, where he played a retired goon. He has two interesting projects in his line-up - biographical movie The Big Bull and crime thriller Bob Biswas.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan's impressive line-up of films includes projects such as Brahmastra, Chehre, Jhund and Mayday.