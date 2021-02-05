'I Led Him Once...': On Abhishek's Birthday, Amitabh Bachchan Shows What's Changed With Time

Amitabh Bachchan shared (courtesy amitabhbachchan)

Highlights Big B shared a few throwbacks on his blog post

He also shared a pic from the day Abhishek was born

"Love you, Pa," commented Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan is 45 today and Amitabh Bachchan still remembers the day his son stepped into this world. On his official blog, Mr Bachchan shared an extreme throwback from 45 years ago. Big B took a trip down memory lane and dug out a photo of just-born Abhishek in the incubator with Amitabh admiringly looking at him at the hospital. "Just a few minutes into this world," Big B described the photo. "He has been wished. He has been decorated with the memories of his birth and connected in this world today on that flat piece of technology that has transformed the very existence of the human," the 78-year-old megastar added in his blog post.

Here's the black and white memory we are talking about.

In a separate Instagram post, Amitabh Bachchan shared then and now photos to write about what has changed since Abhishek was young: "I led him once... holding his hand... he leads me now holding my hand," he wrote. "Love you, Pa," commented Abhishek Bachchan. We are not crying, you are crying.

Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan run a mutual admiration club. On his father's 78th birthday last year, Abhishek wished his "hero" with this post:

In terms of work, Abhishek Bachchan was the primary narrator in Amazon Prime series titled Sons Of The Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers - he owns the Kabaddi team. Abhishek was last seen in Ludo, where he played a retired goon. He has two interesting projects in his line-up - biographical movie The Big Bull and crime thriller Bob Biswas.