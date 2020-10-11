Abhishek Bachchan's Birthday Wish For His 'Hero' Amitabh Bachchan Is Worth The Wait

A throwback picture of Amitabh Bachchan. (courtesy: bachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan's 78th birthday just got all the more special, thanks to his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan's greeting. On Sunday evening, Abhishek handpicked one of the best throwbacks of his father and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. The aforementioned photograph happens to be from Big B's childhood days and we are all hearts for it. Sharing the picture, Abhishek Bachchan wrote in his caption: "Happy birthday B!" He accompanied the post with the hashtags #theOG, #MyHero and #78. Abhishek Bachchan signed off the post saying, "Love you, Pa." The comments section of Abhishek's Instagram post was flooded with birthday wishes for Big B within a few minutes.

Turns out, Abhishek Bachchan wasn't the only one to post a million-dollar throwback on social media. Sanjay Dutt posted a picture and he wrote in his note: "Thank you for all the love, learning and guidance over all these years. Wishing you a Happy, Healthy and blessed birthday."

Shilpa Shetty also posted a throwback with the veteran actor and she wrote: "From being your fan (will always be) to having the privilege of sharing screen space with you. It's been like a surreal experience just knowing you. Your aura and persona still leave me awestruck. Wish you great health, love, and success always. Happy birthday, Amitabh Bachchan. Love you."

Coming back to the father-son duo, Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan had tested positive for coronavirus on July 11. Big B, who was also admitted to the same hospital, was discharged after a 23-day stay, while Abhishek was discharged after 29 days. Abhishek's wife and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their 8-year-old daughter were discharged from the hospital on July 27 after testing negative for coronavirus.

Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in The Big Bull. His line-up of films also includes Anurag Basu's Ludo, a film based on Bob Biswas and Gulab Jamun. The actor was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's web-series Breathe: Into The Shadows.

Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming projects include Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, and Chehre, alongside Emraan Hashmi, and the sports drama Jhund. The Bollywood veteran recently signed Nag Ashwin's untitled film with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. Big B's last onscreen appearance was in Gulabo Sitabo.