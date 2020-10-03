Abhishek Bachchan, Called 'Product Of Nepotism', Hits Back At Trolls One Tweet At A Time

Abhishek Bachchan shared this photo (courtesy bachchan)

Abhishek Bachchan, just like dad Amitabh Bachchan, has decided to hit back at trolls, who often target him on social media. Abhishek was recently addressed on social media as "a product of nepotism" by a user, who accused the actor of having a career based on Amitabh Bachchan's reputation. Abhishek chose to respond with a firm reply and wrote: "You are ill informed, immature and naive. Stop believing incorrect and bogus narratives." In the past, Abhishek has been subjected to hate tweets about his star lineage, been called "unemployed" and mocked for living with his parents, and each of those times he's incinerated the trolls in typically Abhishek manner.

Here's how Abhishek Bachchan decided to shut down a troll on Thursday. The troll should have known better.

You are ill informed, immature and naive. Stop believing incorrect and bogus narratives. Think! Please, for your wife's and family's sake. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 2, 2020

Abhishek also chose to respond to a user, who ridiculed him for signing more films after his 2008 superhero movie Drona turned out to be a dud: "We live in hope and keep trying, hoping and working towards our goals. You have to get up every day and fight for your place under the sun. Nothing in life comes easy," replied Abhishek.

I didn't. Was dropped from a few films and it was very difficult to get cast. But we live in hope and keep trying, hoping and working towards our goals. You have to get up everyday and fight for your place under the sun. Nothing in life comes easy. जब तकजीवनहै , संघर्षहै। — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 30, 2020

To one who said Abhishek might still be "jobless" after cinemas open, Abhishek wrote: "That, alas, is in your (the audiences) hand. If you don't like our work, we won't get our next job. So we work to the best of our abilities and hope and pray for the best."

That, alas, is in your (the audiences) hand. If you don't like our work, we won't get our next job. So we work to the best of our abilities and hope and pray for the best. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 30, 2020

Here are just a few more examples of Abhishek vs trolls. No points for guessing the winner:

Yes! And it's the proudest moment for me to be able to be there for them, as they have for me. Try it sometime, you might feel better about yourself. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 17, 2018

Nah! Disagree. Somebody who loves doing whatever they are doing. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) November 4, 2019

Abhishek Bachchan made his Bollywood debut with 2000 film Refugee and is best known for his roles in films such as Guru, Bunty Aur Babli, Manmarziyaan, Raavan, Delhi-6 and the Dhoom series of films among others. Abhishek was last seen in the web show Breathe: Into The Shadows. His next film, The Big Bull, was announced as one of the seven big Bollywood movies to be released on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar.